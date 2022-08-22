Hull City eyeing loan swoop for Tottenham Hotspur contract rebel

Hull City have been one of the Championship’s busiest sides this summer, and their business has helped them to 6th place after five Championship games this season.

11 new faces have made their way to the MKM Stadium as manager Shota Arveladze and owner Acun Ilicali make the most of their extensive connections across the game.

Now, yet another possible new addition has been linked with the Tigers.

Football Insider states that Hull City have expressed an interest in loaning in Tottenham Hotspur youngster Lavinier amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future with the North Londoners.

The 21-year-old is said to have turned down a new deal with Spurs, leading to his omission from all of the club’s PL2 games so far this season. The report adds that the club are hoping to extend his contract before he heads out on loan though, so it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.

A smart swoop for the Tigers?

Lavinier will be familiar with new Hull City signing Thimothee Lo-Tutala after their time together in Spurs’ academy, so that would likely player a handy role in settling him in on Humberside.

He could be a clever signing as back-up and competition for Lewie Coyle while Josh Emmanuel remains a long-term absentee. Other right-backs have been linked, but a loan deal for Lavinier would keep costs down after a busy summer.

However, it could come down to whether or not Lavinier signs a new deal with Spurs as uncertainty surrounds his contract situation.