Fresh update emerges on Blackburn Rovers’ bid to keep Tottenham Hotspur target

Blackburn Rovers are hoping they can formally agree a new deal for young defender Ash Phillips this Friday amid continued interest from top clubs.

Blackburn Rovers’ shortage of options at the back has seen highly-rated youngster Phillips thrust into the first-team picture.

The 17-year-old has been a talent many Rovers fans have had their eyes on for a little while now but few would have expected he would start the last three Championship games for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

His performances for Blackburn Rovers’ youth sides and in the England youth set-up have caught the eyes of top clubs. Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked, with reports even stating last week that they were on the verge of a deal for the centre-back.

Now though, a new update has emerged from Lancs Live and it makes for good reading if you’re a Blackburn Rovers fan.

The report states that the Championship side will look to formally agree a deal in a new round of talks on Friday. It is added that some have described negotiations as ‘80% done’, while there is ‘99%’ confidence an agreement can be reached.

One to hold onto…

Blackburn Rovers are seemingly very confident of keeping a hold of their star youngster this summer, which would be an impressive coup given the high-profile interest in his services.

It seems there remains work to be done on Friday but with Phillips focussed on playing first-team football, a stay at Ewood Park looks to be his best bet. There’s a mention for a potential loan exit clause too in case he doesn’t get the senior minutes he desires at Blackburn Rovers too.

That would protect his development while the new contract protects his long-term future, so that could work well for all parties.

It will be hoped a formal agreement can be reached this week so fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Spurs’ pursuit of Phillips.