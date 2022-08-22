Burnley see €2.5m bid for international striker rejected, journalist claims

European journalist Sacha Tavolieri says that Burnley have had an initial bid for Metz striker Georges Mikautadze rejected.

Tavolieri claims that Burnley have seen an initial bid rejected for Metz and Georgian international Mikautadze, 21, after Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that the Clarets were weighing up a bid for the attacker.

Nixon claimed that Burnley were considering a £5million swoop for Mikautadze.

Tavolieri though says that Burnley have already seen an opening bid of €2.5million rejected, with Clarets boss Vincent Kompany having spoken with Mikautadze and with those talks set to continue.

🔴 #BurnleyFC interested in the striker 🇬🇪 International from #FCMetz, Georges #Mikautadze ! First bid of 2,5M€ sent and rejected by the french club of #Ligue2. Vincent #Kompany like Mikautadze and already talked to him. To be continued. ⏳🔜 #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/PGHwXaygeP — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 22, 2022

Burnley have signed 12 new players since Kompany arrived at the club earlier in the summer. And despite none of those 12 being a striker, reports have suggested that Kompany is happy with his current options up top.

Jay Rodriguez is perhaps Burnley’s first-choice striker as things stand, but the 33-year-old has struggled with injury already this season, having scored one in three Championship outings so far.

Despite Burnley’s apparent lack of goal-scorers though, they managed to put three past Blackpool in Saturday in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Is Mikautadze the answer?

Kompany will know Mikautadze from his time managing in the Belgian top tier last season, where the Georgian scored 10 Jupiler League goals on loan at Seraing.

Having since returned to parent club Metz, Mikautadze has scored twice and assisted three in four Ligue 2 outings, but now it looks like he could be heading to Turf Moor.

Given Nixon’s report yesterday, we can assume Burnley’s interest in Mikautadze is legitimate, but whether or not they’ve had an opening offer knocked back like Tavolieri says, remains to be seen.

Mikautadze is inexperienced but certainly looks to have potential – he may not be the striker to fire Burnley to the top of the table, but in time, he could prove to be a shrewd signing.