Burnley make offer for Championship midfielder, Clarets saw three bids rejected earlier in the summer

Burnley have made a ‘fresh offer’ for Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles, reports claim.

Wiles, 23, has been the subject of interest throughout this summer.

The likes of Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town have both been linked, with Burnley mentioned earlier in the summer too.

Back in July, The Athletic revealed that Burnley had seen a third bid for Wiles rejected by Rotherham United. But now reports claim that the Clarets have gone back in with another bid.

Rotherham United have seen a number of clubs come in for some of their star players this summer, but so far the Millers have remained adamant that those players aren’t going anywhere.

Vincent Kompany has made 12 signings as Burnley manager so far this summer, bolstering his midfield options in particular with the additions of Josh Cullen, Scott Twine and Samuel Bastien, so whether or not he wants another central player in Wiles remains to be seen.

Wiles going nowhere…

Burnley have already had three bids rejected for Wiles this summer. It’s clear that Rotherham don’t want to sell him, or any of their other players for that matter, so whether Burnley really have gone back in for Wiles remains to be seen.

And with Kompany having added so many new names to his midfield department this summer, it seems unlikely that he’d try to bring in another.

Wiles though is certainly a player with great quality and if he remains at Rotherham United, along with the likes of Dan Barlaser who’s also been linked with a move away this summer, then the Millers could have a really decent season.

As for Burnley, they look to be taking some time to come together under Kompany, with the Clarets next in action against Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.