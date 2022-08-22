Bristol Rovers make breakthrough in pursuit of top League Two midfielder

Bristol Rovers are said to be closing in on the signing of AFC Wimbledon’s Luke McCormick after making a breakthrough in negotiations.

Bristol Rovers had McCormick on loan over the 2020/21 campaign, bringing him in from Chelsea.

The midfielder made a huge impression in his time with the Gas. He managed six goals and two assists in 42 appearances while on loan at the Memorial Stadium but ended up signing for AFC Wimbledon last summer, where he also starred.

McCormick notched up eight goals and nine assists for the Dons last season but he was unable to drag them away from the relegation zone.

Amid their drop to League Two, McCormick is among the club’s top players to have been linked with a move away and now, it seems as though a Plough Lane exit is close.

As per a report from Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers have made a breakthrough in negotiations with AFC Wimbledon and are now closing in on a deal to bring McCormick back to the club on a permanent basis.

A huge boost for Barton and co…

The 23-year-old has been Joey Barton’s number one target this summer and but despite that and McCormick’s desire to leave the Dons, a move away just hasn’t materialised yet.

However, the latest update will come as music to Barton’s ears as they close in on a reunion with the Bury St. Edmunds native.

McCormick thrived despite the Dons’ struggles last season and his ability to play out wide or through the middle as an attacking or central midfielder will bring some real threat going forward. The losses of Elliot Anderson, Luke Thomas and Sam Nicholson have left the Gas a little light on the ground in terms of attacking threat from midfield, but a reunion with McCormick will bring that in abundance.