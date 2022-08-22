Blackburn Rovers man has no intention of signing a new contract, reporter reveals

Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz has no interest in signing a new contract at the club, as per Rob Dorsett.

Brereton Diaz, 23, has been a huge player for Blackburn Rovers over the past couple of seasons. The Chilean international has already scored twice and assisted once in the Championship so far – last time out, Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals and provided three assists in the Championship as Blackburn Rovers finished 8th in the league.

His level of performances were always going to draw attention. He’s been linked with a move away this summer and whilst nothing is imminent, his time at the club appears to be coming to a close.

Brereton Diaz’s contract expires next summer and a recent update has revealed that the attacker has no interest in signing a new deal with the club and that he is ‘determined’ to leave.

(Excl) Ben Brereton Diaz has no intention of sitting down with #Rovers to discuss a new contract even though it contains a big pay rise. Blackburn approached him several months ago with opening offer, but Brereton Diaz is determined he wants to leave. Contract up next summer. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 22, 2022

The situation ahead…

The deadline for transfers this summer is in eight days and the Stoke-born forward doesn’t appear to be close to a departure just yet.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is enjoying a good start to life at the helm of Blackburn Rovers and his side have started fairly well. Brereton Diaz has the ability to be at the forefront of Blackburn Rovers’ success but it appears as though he’s seeking a new challenge.

Blackburn Rovers risk losing Brereton Diaz on a free if they can’t either move him on in the next week, or tempt him into a new contract this season. The club would be losing out significantly if they lost him for free next summer, but we’re yet to see a club come in and meet Rovers’ apparent £20million valuation of the striker.

Tomasson must remain focused on eliminating the distraction and returning to winning ways this weekend against Stoke City.