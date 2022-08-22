Beale shares positive fitness update on Willock and Roberts after QPR’s draw v Rotherham United

QPR boss Michael Beale says that Tyler Roberts and Chris Willock should be fit enough to last 90 minutes ‘next week’, after a stop-start beginning to the season.

QPR claimed another indifferent result over the weekend, welcoming and drawing with Rotherham United in the Championship.

The R’s fell behind after 33 minutes but Willock scored 10 minutes later to seal what was an eventual point for QPR – Willock’s second goal in as many Championship appearances this season.

The former Arsenal man missed the previous three outings through injury. He’s one of a number of QPR players who’ve been carrying knocks so far this season, with summer signing Roberts still getting up to speed as well.

Speaking to the club after Saturday’s draw though, Beale provided a positive fitness update on the pair:

“It’s been a bit stop-start. Tyler and Chris haven’t been fit and today is the first time they’ve played together with Ilias. You can see it coming together.

“Both of them weren’t fit enough to play 90 minutes today, but hopefully by next week they are.”

Meanwhile, the club reported that Luke Amos, Jake Clarke-Salter and Taylor Richards ‘look set to be sidelined until the end of September’.

Coming together…

So far this season, there’s been definite signs of a promising QPR side under Beale. Given the fact that it’s his first managerial job and that it’s a difficult job to come into, fans will allow the ex-Villa coach some time, and when the club’s injury list shortens we could really start to see the best of Beale’s QPR.

In Ilias Chair, Roberts and Willock, Beale might have one of the most dangerous front-three when all are running at 100% fitness.

So far this season though, the trio are yet to really play together that much. But when all are fit then they should make for a really potent attacking trio, which will really highlight the attacking intent that Beale is trying to deploy.

The R’s return to action away at Watford this weekend, with QPR looking for a first win in four.