Appleton makes Blackpool transfer admission as injury woes continue

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has told The Gazette that his side will be considering looking towards the transfer market to solve their injury crisis in midfield.

Blackpool came from 3-1 down against their Lancashire rivals Burnley at the weekend to draw 3-3, but had to do it without the help of plenty of first-team regulars.

Appleton’s side has been hit with several injuries in midfield, with Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson in midfield, whilst Sonny Carey is now suspended following his red card off the bench against the Clarets at the weekend.

This leaves just Kenny Dougall, Matty Virtue and Calum Connolly, with the latter having started the season as a right-back.

When asked about potential options to their injury crisis, Appleton said that as they don’t have a Carabao Cup fixture this week, they can put their concentration into finding a solution, suggesting they would look towards the transfer market.

“That’s the tough one,” he said.

“But at least we haven’t got a midweek game so we’ve got an opportunity to maybe try and do something from a recruitment point of view.”

The Blackpool boss previously stated that he had held discussions with two free agents and so this could be in relation to their injury-hit midfield. Only time will tell how the Seasiders will fix their issue.

A difficult time for Blackpool…

To have injuries is part and parcel of football and is almost expected to happen at some point throughout the season. But for the majority of their players to be out of action in one position is extremely difficult to take.

It is positive that Appleton is looking at bringing in new players to help out with their situation, but whether they can or not within the next nine days before the transfer window closes remains to be seen.

Another option could be to turn to their academy setup. They have produced some top talents over the years and this could be a short-term solution whilst they await the returns of some of those currently on the treatment table.