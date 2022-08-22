Alex Neil names the Sunderland player who’s ‘come on leaps and bounds’ after Stoke City win

Sunderland manager Alex Neil says Dennis Cirkin was their ‘best player’ in the 1-0 win over Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday.

Sunderland travelled to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, to face a Stoke City side who’ve made a sluggish start to the new season.

And the Black Cats took advantage of that, continuing their fine start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign with a 1-0 win courtesy of a Ross Stewart goal in the first half.

But it was Cirkin who many were talking about after the game – the 20-year-old defender has made a bright start to the season and speaking to safc.com after the game, Neil said of the Englishman:

“I thought Dennis was probably our best player throughout the day. I thought, even in the first half when we wasn’t so good, I thought he was. I think he gets done once by a ball over the top down the side, he should probably have done better with that one but, in the main, he’s come on leaps and bounds.

“Second half, he drove us for that left-hand side, up the pitch. The amount of times he took the ball and literally drove 60, 70 yards.”

Cirkin joined the club last summer from Tottenham Hotspur. He featured 37 times in League One last season and has since played in all five of the Black Cats’ Championship fixtures this season, impressing in all of them.

Onwards and upwards…

Cirkin is a player who represents perfectly the new transfer philosophy that Sunderland have – he’s young and technically-gifted, and able to play in a really positive Sunderland side under Neil.

The Wearsiders have made a really bright start to the new season and it’s refreshing to see.

There’s still 41 games of the season left to play though and where Sunderland might end up is anyone’s guess – a few more additions this month might be required if the Black Cats are to last the pace, but so far, so good.

Cirkin will surely prove to be a key player for Sunderland this season, and expect him to really press on as the season continues.

Up next for the Black Cats is a home game v Norwich City this weekend.