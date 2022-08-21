West Brom showing surprise interest in Sheffield United man

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon, West Brom are showing surprise interest in Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie.

West Brom thrashed Hull City 5-2 yesterday to register their first win of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

It was a rare breakout of goals for the Baggies after games where they’ve struggled for consistency.

However, Nixon hints that the Black Country outfit are not done in the transfer market and have made what he calls a ‘surprise late check’ on the Blades’ McBurnie.

Underused McBurnie interesting West Brom…

Sheffield United’s McBurnie has been somewhat underused at the start of this season. He has only made three appearances, totalling 109 minutes.

Admittedly, the first two saw him on the comeback trail from a foot injury – he did start in yesterday’s 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Last season in the Championship, McBurnie only featured in 28 of the Blades’ 46-game season where he failed to score and provided just two assists.

It’s been a case of diminishing returns since Sheffield United paid big money to bring him to Bramall Lane from Swansea. Since his arrival, Leeds-born McBurnie has made 98 appearances for United, scoring just eight goals and adding three assists.

Despite all of that, Sun man Nixon says that the Baggies have an eye on him as the current transfer window dwindles to a close.

Thoughts?

It’s a bit of a strange one is this insofar as McBurnie has promised more recently than he has delivered.

There is promise and potential in the 26-year-old and he is still young for a striker. That promise and potential could be untapped in the right circumstances. He’s shown he has what it takes to star at this level before, thriving with Swansea City before his Bramall Lane switch.

The Baggies have a dynamic attack when it is firing on all cylinders, as it was against Hull City.

They are also missing dangerous striker Daryl Dike who is out injured at the moment and likely is for the next couple of months.

In that sense, a move for McBurnie might be seen to be advisable and sensible for a player who contract is due up next summer.