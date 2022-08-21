Nottingham Forest set to make new bid for Blackpool star

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon, Nottingham Forest are set to make a new bid for Blackpool star Josh Bowler.

Forest have been busy in the summer transfer window so far but Nixon says that they haven’t stopped yet and Bowler is their next target.

The Tricky Trees have made prior enquiries but Sun man Nixon says that they will be back with a new, £2.5m bid for Bowler.

Shining Bowler a figure of interest…

Bowler is definitely a figure of interest for Forest and they look to be making a concerted effort to land their man.

He’s been an ever-present for Blackpool this campaign so far, featuring in all five of their Championship games. In those five games, Bowler has scored one goal and has helped the Tangerines to an early 11th place in the table.

Bowler’s journey through football began in the youth set-ups of Fulham, Aldershot and QPR. He was with the R’s until 2017 when he was signed by Everton. A season-long loan spell (2019-2020) followed at Hull City where the now 23-year-old began to shine.

He was snapped up on a free transfer by Blackpool in 2021. His first season with them saw him impress in making 42 appearances, scoring seven goals and registering three assists.

Thoughts?

Blackpool could do with keeping a hold on their prize assets, Bowler is certainly one of those.

As the closing of the window on September 1st gets closer, it spells a degree of danger for Blackpool.

Should Nottingham Forest leave a bid – as Nixon suggests will happen – then the later that is the fewer options Blackpool will have to replace him.

It is a long haul between September 1 and the opening of the winter transfer window. The timing of Nottingham Forest’s bid for Josh Bowler could be crucial.