Latest on Sheffield Wednesday’s hope to land Hull City man amid conflicting reports

According to a report from Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday could be edging closer to landing Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks.

Sheffield Wednesday got back to winning ways yesterday afternoon with a commanding 2-0 win away at Bolton Wanderers.

It was a result good enough to move the Owls up to 4th in the table on 10 points. They sit just two points behind the automatic promotion places.

It is early doors yet in their 2022/23 League One campaign – they are just five games into a 46-game campaign.

However, there are less days – just ten – before the Summer transfer window closes and Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson says there could be signing news on the horizon.

Sheffield Wednesday look to land their man…

According to reporter Howson, Sheffield Wednesday ‘are hopeful of concluding a deal’ to sign Hull City forward Wilks.

His report states that Wednesday ‘are close to reaching an agreement’ that will see them bring Wilks back to South Yorkshire. Wilks had been on the books at Doncaster Rovers before he was snapped up by Grant McCann when he was at Hull City.

The 23-year-old was a key part of the Tigers’ 2020/21 League One promotion side. That season he scored 19 goals and provided eight assists as City stormed back to the Championship.

After a somewhat disappointing season last time out, and amid high-profile signings coming to the MKM Stadium, Wilks has dropped down the pecking order.

As per Hull City boss Shota Arveladze’s post-match comments yesterday, Howson reports him as saying, “He wanted to leave. He really made it clear that he didn’t want to stay.”

However, that is in dispute and the dispute comes from the player himself – Wilks:

Thoughts?

It certainly doesn’t look like an open and shut case between Sheffield Wednesday and Wilks. Nor does it look like the same sort of case between Wilks and Hull City.

One this is for certain, it does not look as if he will be playing an extended role at Hull City this season.

The likes of Oscar Estupinan and Benjamin Tetteh have been brought to East Yorkshire. Their arrival has supplanted Wilks and seemingly made him surplus to requirements.

There are only 10 days left of the summer transfer window before it closes on September 1. One way or another, it will need sorting by then.