‘It’s quite simple’ – Blackburn Rovers boss Tomasson addresses transfer needs

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has stated it is clear to see he needs more players after their defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers travelled across the Pennines and headed to South Yorkshire to face Sheffield United. They returned soundly beaten 3-0 by the Blades.

It was a close game at halftime, with Rovers only trailing 1-0 courtesy of Oliver Norwood’s (31′) opener.

That scoreline didn’t do justice to Sheffield United’s dominance, which continued in the second half. Iliman Ndiaye (73′, 79′) scored a quick, second-half brace to add gloss to a dominant performance by Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

On the flip side of the performance, Blackburn Rovers were run ragged by a well-drilled, powerful United side.

It was something that Rovers’ boss Tomasson addressed in his post-match interviews.

Blackburn Rovers’ resources have been stretched thinner this season with departures and injuries hitting home.

All is not lost, the Ewood Park outfit have until September 1st in order to bring in reinforcements, something that Tomasson says are needed.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, he states:

“I think it’s always important to get fresh faces.

“The dynamic in the dressing room is changing, it will boost the squad 100 per cent. People, supporters, when you lose a lot of players in the beginning from last season the fans know that, they aren’t stupid, they see everything.

“Hopefully we can manage to do that.

“I think you need to ask Gregg [Broughton, director of football] and the club that, they need to provide it. They need to do it, it’s quite simple, isn’t it. You need to talk to Gregg with those questions but everyone can see we need players.”

More new faces needed…

First of all, Blackburn Rovers are not a bad side and any reinforcements would add to the quality that they already have on board.

In their ranks, they have the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics amongst others.

If they are being impacted by injuries and absences, then boss Tomasson is right to ask for reinforcements.

The trouble is those 11 days left until the closure of the summer window. If they do not bring anyone in before then, it’s a long haul past Christmas.

Get it wrong and it could seriously impact their chances of challenging for a play-off place at the turn of 2023.