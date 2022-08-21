Details emerge of Aston Villa bid for Watford star man, talks ongoing

According to FIFA.com journalist Abdellah Boulma on Twitter, Aston Villa have entered the race to land Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

Boulma’s Tweet reads: Aston Villa would have [sic] reached an agreement with Watford to enlist Ismaila Sarr. Cost of the operation: 25 million euros plus bonus.

Aston Villa aurait trouvé un accord avec Watford pour enrôler Ismaïla #Sarr

Coût de l’opération : 25 millions d’euros plus bonus. https://t.co/jWRNFzkxiR — Abdellah Boulma (@AbdellahBoulma) August 20, 2022

The above-quoted amount of €25 million equates to around £21.2 million and it is an amount supplemented by add-ons.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano supports the idea of Villa being in for flying winger Sarr. He adds that both parties are “still in talks on [the] player side.”

This is something that has been confirmed by Telegraph reporter, Mike McGrath on Twitter via the following tweet:

#AVFC manager Steven Gerrard has spoken to Ismaila Sarr this evening. Agreement in place for #WatfordFC forward to move to Aston Villa in £25m deal + add-ons. Deal reported @AbdellahBoulma — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 20, 2022

A man definitely in demand…

Sarr arrived at Watford in a big-money move from French side Rennes in early August 2019. Since arriving at Vicarage Road, Sarr has made 95 appearances for the Hornets, scoring 25 goals and registering 19 assists.

His 13 goals and 10 assists in 39 appearances across the 2020/21 Championship season played a big part in Watford’s promotion.

Not only has he sparkled in English football’s second-tier competition, but he has also shone in the Premier League.

In English football’s top-tier competition, Sarr has delivered ten goals and eight assists in 50 appearances.

Thoughts?

Watford are facing double trouble when it comes to interest in their players. Not only are the likes of Crystal Palace – and now Aston Villa – after Ismaila Sarr, but Newcastle United are in for Joao Pedro too.

It appears that Sarr is a man attracting the glances of many clubs and those glances are not looking like they are going to go away any time soon.

At some point, Watford will be faced with a decision. Do they hold fast to the valuation that they have of Ismael Sarr or accept that there is a degree of leeway and accept a deal being offered?

If the latter is the case, the next 10 days will be interesting to keep an eye on as to how this pans out.