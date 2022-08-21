Burnley looking to swoop for £5m Georgian hotshot

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is lining up a £5m bid for FC Metz’s French-Georgian striker Georges Mikautadze.

After a win to start the new season, Burnley have seen three draws and a loss leave them 15th in the table.

Whilst it is only early doors in a 46-game season, it appears that Kompany and the Clarets are not wanting to leave anything to chance.

There are only 10 days left in the current transfer window and this could be one of the last deals that Burnley attempt to get over the line.

Mikautadze – a youngster with goals…

Lyon-born, 21-year-old Mikautadze comes from Georgian stock but made his initial steps in French football.

This came ostensively with Lyon, between 2008-2015, before a move to AS Saint-Priest. After a season with them, he was picked up by FC Metz.

He’s been in the Metz system since 2020, although the last two years have seen him out on loan at Belgian side RFC Seraing.

Whilst with Seraing, Mikautadze has proved to be quite the hotshot, netting 36 goals and registering four assists in 57 games.

He’s currently back in Ligue 2 with Metz and has started the season at a gallop with two goals and an assist in three games.

Thoughts?

Burnley cannot afford the luxury of picking points up through draw after draw. They need wins and they need goals.

Looking at his record, Mikautadze has the goals in him that Burnley could want. He is also an 11-cap, Georgian international with two goals to his name.

What Burnley need to do is move now and move quickly so that they can get him in at Turf Moor and get him acclimatised to both Championship and English football.

Mikautadze could be a player who makes a difference for the Clarets as they look to move up the Championship table.