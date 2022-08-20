‘Weaknesses to exploit’ – West Brom v Hull City prediction: The72

West Brom welcome Hull City to The Hawthorns in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom have started the season with one of the toughest fixture lists – the Baggies have taken points from both Watford and Middlesbrough with their most recent outing being a 0-0 draw at home against Cardiff City.

Hull City have had something of a squad overhaul this summer under their new ownership. They’ve added plenty of quality across their ranks and Shota Arveladze’s side seem to be gelling together more and more as the season progresses. Their most recent outing was a good 1-1 draw away to Burnley which should set them in a good mindset for this clash.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“I have been a believer so far that the Baggies have had a tough start to the season and their results are better than they look, but for a team searching for a promotion push, last Wednesday’s performance just wasn’t good enough.

“The Tigers were my dark horses entering this season and they seem to be building some form as they head into this one. Hull City’s performances still have weaknesses to exploit, but as their new signings start to settle and momentum starts to build, these weaknesses will begin to become much less noticeable.

“West Brom aren’t an easy team to beat as we’ve seen so far this season, but I can see Hull City finding a way.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Hull City

Luke Phelps

“Whilst West Brom have had a tough run of fixtures to open their season, so too have Hull City, and that makes their impressive start to the season all the more so.

“West Brom are tough to break down when playing at The Hawthorns and so I’m expecting a typically low-scoring, tight game this afternoon.

“Both teams have the firepower to beat the other and I think in time – perhaps even today – we’ll see the best of West Brom’s new-look attack.

“But Hull are in form, so I’ll say this one will be a draw.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Hull City