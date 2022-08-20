Turkish club keen to swoop for 62-cap Watford man, says reporter

According to BBC journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, Turkish champions Trabzonspor are keen on a move for Watford’s Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong.

Troost-Ekong joined Watford from the Italian side Udinese, a part of the Pozzo family of clubs including the Hornets.

Since arriving in late September 2020, the Dutch-born Nigerian international has made 52 appearances for the Hertfordshire club. He has scored just the one goal.

Watford find themselves competing in the Championship this season. Troost-Ekong has been a part of these plans, having made a brief appearance from the bench and twice being an unused sub.

Troost-Ekong – wanted in Turkey…

28-year-old Troost-Ekong has been at Watford since 2020 but before that, he spent a year in Turkey with Bursaspor.

The dependable centre-back made 32 appearances for the Turkish side that year, scoring three goals.

According to BBC journalist Okeleji, he is now wanted back there with Trabzonspor looking at a loan deal and option to buy.

Reports elsewhere state that Trabzonspor have already had a loan offer rebuffed by Watford. These reports put the option to buy price being proposed as in the region of £1.7 million.

Thoughts?

Like all relegated clubs, Watford will need to cut their cloth according to their circumstances.

In that case, it would make no sense at all to keep hold of Troost-Ekong if he is only going to play a bit part at most.

Having said that, if Watford are not wanting to let him go as they see him as a backup player, that does complicate matters.

Yet, at the centre of all is Troost-Ekong. He is a 62-cap, seasoned Nigerian international. Many would argue that level of achievement is too good to warm the bench.

Trabzonspor likely think that. That is possibly why they are redoubling their efforts to land him on a loan in the first instance.