Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town

Swansea City are back in action this afternoon, where they welcome a Luton Town side who’ve endured a tough start to the new campaign.

The Hatters have taken just two points from their opening four games, with the Swans having taken five.

Russell Martin’s men drew v Millwall in midweek, coming after a 1-0 win away at Blackpool which really kick-started the Swans’ campaign.

A win for Swansea City tomorrow could thrust them up into the top-six.

Swansea City team news

The big bit of Swansea City team news coming out ahead of today’s game is the injury to Joel Latibeaudiere.

The defender faces three months on the sidelines after coming off during the Millwall game with a shoulder injury, Martin confirmed to the club yesterday.

Jamie Paterson looks set to miss out again as he continues his recovery from a groin injury sustained earlier in the season, whilst Liam Walsh remains a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury.

Predicted XI

Fisher (GK)

Manning

Wood

Naughton

Darling

Sorinola

Allen

Grimes

Ntcham

Piroe

Obafemi

Despite Swansea’s late collapse v Millwall, they looked good for the most part – Latibeaudiere’s injury should see Matthew Sorinola come back into the starting side, but we could see an unchanged side apart from that.

Joel Piroe is yet to get off the mark this season, but Michael Obafemi scored his first goal of the season v Millwall.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm at the Swansea.com Stadium.