Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City

Sunderland travel away to Stoke City this afternoon as they look to bounce back following their 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United in midweek.

The Black Cats appear to have adapted to life in the Championship quite well and their performances have been promising. Alex Neil’s side seem able to compete with the best of the best in this division and despite their defeat midweek to Sheffield United, they should have confidence entering this one.

Stoke City will be desperate for improvements on last year’s standings and they’ll be looking to finish higher than 14th in the league since their relegation in 2018. The Potters have a long injury list which could weaken their chances in this clash, but their point against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night will boost their squad as they look to take on Sunderland.

Sunderland team news

Leon Dajaku is missing through a thigh injury and there’s been no time-frame reported for his return.

Niall Huggins has been missing for nearly a year now with the Welsh full-back is still recovering from a set-back he suffered whilst making his recovery from a stress fracture last October. Last month it was revealed he was yet to return to full training.

Carl Winchester went to see a specialist earlier this week due to an issue with his back and he won’t feature here.

Elsewhere, Daniel Ballard will be missing due to a fractured foot he picked up in a challenge last weekend against QPR, and Neil admitted it’s hard to put a return date on this one.

Captain Corry Evans missed the Sheffield United game due to an injury and Neil has revealed he remains a doubt for tomorrow.

Danny Batth was substituted off as a precaution with a tight groin v Sheffield United but should be available today, whilst Dan Neil will be missing through suspension.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Cirkin

Batth

Wright

Clarke

Embleton

O’Nien

Gooch

Pritchard

Simms

Stewart

With a lack of midfield options, it’s possible Luke O’Nien may be pushed up there with Australian international Bailey Wright filling the gap in defence.

Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart are forming a real partnership and if they’re on form this weekend Sunderland will stand a good chance of taking something away from the game.

Natural left-back Dennis Cirkin may be asked to step into a left centre-back role to help cope with the pace of Stoke City’s forwards, and when in possession Neil’s system tends to allow Cirkin to push high and wide.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.