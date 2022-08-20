Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland

Stoke City welcome Sunderland in the Championship later this afternoon.

The Potters have picked up four points from their opening four games so far this season, with their most recent outing being a 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough. Michael O’Neill’s side finished 14th place last season and they’ll be looking for improvement.

Stoke City were quite a long-standing member of the Premier League until their relegation in 2018, and since then they’ve failed to finish higher than 14th in the Championship.

Sunderland are enjoying a positive start to life in the Championship with the Black Cats seemingly able to compete with most teams in the division. Last time out they suffered their first defeat of the season v Sheffield United, but their performance should leave them confident of getting something from today’s game.

Stoke City team news

Harry Clarke picked up a shin injury which could see him sidelined for six weeks. Meanwhile, Harry Souttar is expected to be out until October after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage last year.

Elsewhere, Liam McCarron is still out after an injury picked up in pre-season, and given the fact he wasn’t in the squad against Boro, we can likely rule out a start here.

Nick Powell remains out until September after he suffered a knee injury in pre-season.

More bad news was revealed yesterday with Josh Tymon out for around four to six weeks and Josh Laurent sidelined for six to eight weeks – both are suffering with ankle ligament damage.

Dwight Gayle is also nursing a hamstring injury that saw him subbed off after 78 minutes against Boro, so his involvement will likely depend on how he feels in the hours after the game.

Predicted XI

Bursik (GK)

Wilmot

Jagielka

Taylor

Thompson

Clucas

Baker

Smallbone

Fosu

Brown

Gayle

The Potters definitely have a stronger squad now to what they did last season, but injuries have hindered their momentum and results are still yet to really show.

Due to the injuries to Tymon and Laurent, the Potters have opted with summer signing Tariqe Fosu to play wing-back and he certainly has the attacking capabilities, but he could be an area for Sunderland to target when the Black Cats are on the front foot.

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.