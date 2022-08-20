QPR team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United

QPR welcome Rotherham United to Loftus Road this afternoon in their fifth Championship outing of the season.

Michael Beale’s side haven’t had the start they would’ve wanted with just four points from their first four games, and their most recent result was a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Blackpool on Tuesday evening. The R’s finished 11th place in the 2021/22 season and they’ll be demanding improvements come May of next year.

Newly-promoted Rotherham United have only played three games so far, but they are doing quite well. Paul Warne has guided his side to an unbeaten start picking up five points in the process. Their summer business was questioned at times, but everything seems to be pointing in the right direction for Rotherham United.

QPR team news

Beale is having to deal with quite a few injured players at the moment.

Jake Clarke-Salter felt his hamstring a couple of weeks ago and he is expected to return in September. Elsewhere, Luke Amos is out until the international break and Taylor Richards picked up a thigh injury which is expected to see him sidelined into October.

Chris Willock was expected to return to the squad alongside Kenneth Paal on Tuesday night, but Willock was missing after Beale was advised not to take the risk. Beale has now said Willock will be fit for Saturday and there’s every chance he could start given the fact he was rested on Tuesday.

Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dickie

Dunne

Laird

Field

Johansen

Willock

Chair

Dykes

Roberts

QPR will be desperate to get back to winning ways this weekend and Willock in the middle would certainly boost their chances. New signing Ethan Laird made his debut against Blackpool and it’s likely he will retain his spot over Osman Kakay.

Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne are providing a solid defensive foundation for Beale and with the return of Paal, their defensive record should start improving.

The game kicks off at 15:00pm on Saturday afternoon.