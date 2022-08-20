Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool

Burnley welcome Blackpool to Turf Moor in the Championship this afternoon.

Blackpool make the short trip over to Burnley today, to face a Burnley side who’ve endured an indifferent start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Manager Vincent Kompany has made a horde of new signings this summer. So far though, the new team looks as though it’s taking some time to really come together.

Blackpool on the other hand have perhaps made a better start than many would’ve expected under new manager Michael Appleton, whose side sit in 9th after their recent win at QPR.

Burnley team news

Burnley have a few injury concerns right now.

Ashley Westwood remains a long-term absentee with an ankle injury, but injured trio Scott Twine, Kevin Long and Johan Berg Gudmundsson are said to be ‘making good progress’.

But Lancashire Telegraph says that today’s game could come ‘too soon’ for any of them to feature in Kompany’s matchday squad.

Jay Rodriguez meanwhile looks set to keep his starting spot, having scored on his first start since returning from injury last time out.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Maatsen

Taylor

Harwood-Bellis

Roberts

Cullen

Cork

Brownhill

Bastien

Rodriguez

Vitinho

Burnley claimed a decent point against a strong Hull City side last time out. Kompany has plenty of options ahead of today’s game, but whether or not he’ll make many changes remains to be seen.

Manuel Benson could be an option from the start, or Nathan Tella could make his full Burnley debut after making two substitute appearances so far for the Clarets.

But an unchanged line up seems the best bet as Kompany and his new-look side try to find their footing, and get some points on the board.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.