Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic

Birmingham City host Wigan Athletic in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City are in action at St Andrew’s for a second time this week, after drawing at home to Watford in midweek.

They welcome a Wigan Athletic side who’ve made a slow start to the new season, having taken just three points from their opening three games.

The Latics only earned promotion from League One last season and failed to make many summer signings, but they’ll still provide tough competition for Blues this afternoon.

Birmingham City team news

Birmingham City manager John Eustace has a few key injuries to contend with ahead of today’s match, with all of Marc Roberts, Jordan Graham, Nico Gordon, Gary Gardner, Harlee Dean and Krystian Bielik expected to miss out.

Speaking to BirminghamLive recently, Eustace revealed that Roberts and Graham could be back ‘inside the next two to three weeks’, with Bielik expected to rejoin the group ‘early next week’.

Gardner meanwhile remains behind in terms of fitness but is on the mend, whilst Gordon and Dean remain out for at least a couple more weeks.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Bacuna

Trusty

Sanderson

Colin

Williams

Hall

James

Placheta

Hogan

Deeney

Blues put in a good display against Watford in midweek, with Eustace naming a lot of youngsters on the pitch in the likes of Jordan James, George Hall and Josh Williams.

The trio performed well and there doesn’t seem to be any need to change the squad around, with Eustace’s next best options across the pitch perhaps being the ones that are out inured.

The visit of Wigan, whilst it’ll be a difficult game, is a chance for Blues to claim an important three points which could put them in good stead for the next few weeks.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.