West Ham linked with surprise move for Burnley man

West Ham could make a surprise move for Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor, claims a report from talkSPORT.

West Ham manager David Moyes is keen on signing a new left-back this summer. He’s so far been held up in his pursuit of names like Filip Kostic and now, talkSPORT claim that the Hammers could turn to Taylor.

The 28-year-old joined Burnley from Leeds United in 2017. He’s since racked up well over 100 Premier League appearances for the Clarets and has featured in all four of their Championship games so far this season.

He’s contracted at Turf Moor until 2024 but talkSPORT’s report claims that West Ham believe Burnley would be willing to sell Taylor before the end of the summer transfer window, to recoup some of the money they’ve spent so far this summer.

The Clarets have so far seen Maxwel Cornet leave for West Ham this summer, with Dwight McNeil leaving for Everton earlier in the summer too.

A sale on the horizon?

Burnley have spent well this summer. TalkSPORT’s report labels Burnley as ‘cash-strapped’ and whilst that might be a surprise claim in itself, it’d make sense that Burnley would want to offload one or two more names this summer, given the amount of new names they’ve brought in.

Taylor is an important first-team player for Burnley, and he has been since his arrival at the club. He’s been filling in at centre-back under Kompany, with Ian Maatsen slotting in at left-back, and with centre-backs in high supply at Turf Moor, the club could yet be willing to left Taylor leave.

It’d be an exciting move for the Englishman who’s proved he has Premier League quality in the past, so this could yet be a move that comes to fruition before September 1st.