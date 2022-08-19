West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Hull City

West Brom host Hull City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

West Brom welcome Hull City tomorrow, where the Baggies will go in search of their first league win of the season.

They’ve so far drawn three and lost one, having been held to a goalless draw v Cardiff City in midweek.

Hull City meanwhile have started the season brightly, taking eight points from their opening four games to find themselves in 2nd place of the table ahead of this weekend.

West Brom team news

The big piece of injury news for West Brom right now is the injury to Daryl Dike – the striker is facing up to two months on the sidelines with a thigh injury sustained earlier this month.

Steve Bruce has hinted at the possibility of bringing youngster Reyes Cleary into the first-team fold amid Dike’s injury woes.

Kean Bryan remains a long-term absentee for the Baggies with an ACL injury.

Predicted XI

Button (GK)

Townsend

O’Shea

Ajayi

Furlong

Livermore

Molumby

Diangana

Swift

Wallace

Grant

We can expect to see a largely unchanged side from the one that drew with Cardiff City in midweek, bar one potential change – Jayson Molumby in for Okay Yokuslu.

Bruce has thrown caution to the wind when it comes to Yokuslu, who only made his first league start of the season this week, and so Bruce could opt for Molumby next to Jake Livermore to give Yokuslu time to reach full fitness.

Elsewhere, Callum Robinson could be nearing a a starting spot after his decent cameos of late, but an unchanged attack seems the likeliest outcome.

The game tomorrow kicks off at 3pm.