West Brom plotting surprise move for Championship striker, report claims

Joao, 28, has been with Reading since joining from Sheffield Wednesday in the 2019/20 campaign.

He was a prolific Championship striker with the Owls and he has been since with Reading, having scored 29 league goals over both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns combined.

He’s scored one in one Championship outing this season having recently returned from injury, but now Football Insider claim that West Brom want to sign the attacker.

Their report says that the Baggies have ‘registered an interest in Joao’, with Daryl Dike facing two months on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

At the start of the summer, Joao was being linked with a move away from Reading, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Burnley being mentioned.

The Portuguese-born striker is now in the final year of his Reading contract.

A good fit for the Baggies?

Steve Bruce is hoping to add another striker to his ranks before the transfer window shuts on September 1st, with Karlan Grant his only real option up top.

But in Joao, Bruce would be replacing an injured striker in Dike, with an injury-prone one in Joao.

He’s a good finisher, no doubt, but Joao has missed a lot of football over the past few years – he managed just 24 Championship appearances last season and missed his side’s first few outings of this season owing to injury.

It’d be a gamble to bring Joao in and expect him to provide cover for Dike, and it would look a tad silly if West Brom did bring Joao in, and then saw him pick up an injury before Dike was back.

With less than two weeks left of the transfer window though, Bruce needs to get a move on if he’s to bring someone in.