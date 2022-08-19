Watford team news and predicted XI to face Preston North End

Watford travel to Preston North End in the Championship this weekend.

Watford make the trip to to Deepdale tomorrow afternoon, to face a Preston North End side who’ve started the season brightly.

Ryan Lowe’s men sit in 7th place of the table ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures, with Watford sat in 3rd, having taken eight points from their opening four league fixtures under Rob Edwards.

But the Hornets boss has a few injuries to contend with ahead of this weekend, potentially making the trip to Preston a difficult one.

Watford team news

Midfielder Tom Cleverley missed the midweek draw away at Birmingham City, and Edwards has since confirmed that the Hornets skipper will be out for around two weeks with a calf injury.

Ismaila Sarr was also absent for the trip to St Andrew’s. He was carrying a minor hamstring injury, but the club says he’s since returned to training and could be in contention to feature against Preston.

Imran Louza remains a long-term absentee for Watford.

Predicted XI

Bachmann (GK)

Sema

Cathcart

Sierralta

Kabasele

Gaspar

Choudhury

Kayembe

Manaj

Pedro

Bayo

With Sarr still carrying a knock, the chances of Edwards risking him fro the start this weekend seem slim, meaning that we could see a largely unchanged side from the one that drew with Birmingham City.

One potential change Edwards could make could be handing summer signing Rey Manaj his first start of the season, after he came off the bench to score in midweek.

Vakoun Bayo could start alongside Joao Pedro once again, despite the latter’s recent links to Newcastle United.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.