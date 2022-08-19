‘They’ll get up to full speed soon’ – Burnley v Blackpool prediction: The72

Burnley welcome Blackpool to Turf Moor tomorrow afternoon as they search for their first win since the opening day of the season.

The Clarets suffered relegation last season and under the new management of Vincent Kompany, a lot has changed. They’ve had a pretty positive summer window and their style of football is beginning to change. However, for a team pushing for automatic promotion this season, they haven’t started particularly well.

Blackpool are also under new management in Michael Appleton and despite being written off by many, they’ve started quite well with six points from four games. The Seasiders have relied on youth in the transfer window and it seems to be paying off for now. Appleton’s side will have setbacks, but their success will rest on how they react when these come about.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Burnley dropped down into the Championship with one of the biggest expectations to bounce straight back to the Premier League. It seems the Clarets are still finding their feet in the second tier, but their performances have been promising. Their last outing against Hull City ended 1-1, but Burnley had almost double the chances and 80% possession, just lacking that clinical edge.

“Blackpool’s squad certainly isn’t as good as Burnley’s, but it would be naive to write them off. Their win on Tuesday night against QPR will give them a lot of confidence coming into this one, but Turf Moor isn’t an easy atmosphere to have success in.

“I can see the home support pushing their side over the line in this one, ending Burnley’s wait for a win.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-1 Blackpool

Luke Phelps

“Although Burnley have started slowly and Blackpool are proving to be quite formidable under Appleton, I can’t see anything but a home win here.

“Kompany will view this game as a great chance to return to winning ways after a tough few weeks in the Championship. His side perhaps aren’t performing as well as many expected them to, but I’m confident they’ll get up to full speed soon.

“Blackpool are looking strong, but I think Burnley will have far too much quality for them tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Blackpool