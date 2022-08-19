‘They’ll edge it’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts West Brom v Hull City

West Brom host Hull City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has given his prediction ahead of the game.

The Baggies have had a shaky start so far. Steve Bruce’s side have had three draws in their opening four games. Their fixture list hasn’t been easy, but it won’t be long before questions will be asked on the team’s ability to win football matches.

Hull City have undergone something of an overhaul this summer. They’ve added high-profile players across the board and their new ownership team look pretty set on making the Tigers top-six contenders as soon as possible. They’ve had a strong start to the campaign and momentum will be building in the Hull City camp.

Writing in his weekly predictions column, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted this one to end 0-1 in favour of Hull City. He said:

“West Brom badly, badly need a win. Steve Bruce says they are short a few bodies, but there is still enough quality in that squad to have started better than they had. It does not take long for pressure to build in this league.

“Hull have enjoyed a much better start, and battled to a solid draw at Burnley in a game they were mostly dominated in. It showed the resolve they have, despite being an evolving side under Shota Arveladze. I think they’ll edge it.”

Thoughts…

Prutton is right, pressure in this league builds quickly and the Baggies need a win on the board to avoid too much scrutiny being placed on Bruce at the helm.

The result of this outing could be a huge moment in Bruce’s tenure at the Baggies and he’s not even been there a year yet. The experienced boss has history of earning promotion in this division, but if he wants a chance of delivering that again, his fortunes must change.

The Tigers were backed by a few to have an outside chance of promotion this year and they have had a decent start. It’s clear the new signings still aren’t fully clicked together yet, but that should come with time.

This will be a game to keep an eye on this weekend and it kicks off at 15:00pm on Saturday afternoon.