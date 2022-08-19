‘They have to stop throwing away points’ – Swansea City v Luton Town prediction: The72

Swansea City welcome Luton Town in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Swansea City have had a mixed start to the season, with a win, two draws and a loss seeing them 14th in the table on five points.

They will be coming into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Millwall in midweek, with Swansea conceding two own-goals in time added-on.

Visitors Luton Town are in a worse position, sitting in 23rd and on two points and winless from their opening four games of the season.

Ahead of the clash, a number of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Graham Smeaton

“Swansea City haven’t really hit their stride yet this season and have suffered from a lack of cohesion at times. Russell Martin can’t be happy with where they are at the moment.

“An example of that can be seen from their last game against Millwall. The Swans were cruising at 2-0 as the time ran down. However, pressure from the London side saw them force Swansea into two errors, Ben Cabango and Nathan Wood conceding late own-goals.

“Luton Town are suffering themselves, sitting near the foot of the table. I can see this being a tight game but one with goals in it.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2 -1 Luton Town

James Ray

“Swansea simply have to bounce back from their complete collapse against Millwall. Martin has his side playing great football at times and the fans seem rightly invested in his philosophy too, but they have to stop throwing away points in ridiculous fashion.

“The visit of Luton presents them with a really good chance to get back on track. The Hatters are yet to win this season and their faltering attack should provide some confidence to the Swans’ defence.

“Martin’s men have proven difficult to predict, but they should take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Luton Town