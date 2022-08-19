‘They could make a return to winning ways’ – Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Birmingham City welcome promoted Wigan Athletic in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

It will be a game that sees John Eustace’s side enter the match in 13th place in the table. The Blues have had a mixed bag of results so far, with their five points coming from a win and two draws.

Last time out, they had a more than creditable 1-1 draw against Watford, holding their own against a very good side.

Visitors Wigan are coming off the back of a 1-1 draw against Bristol City, having not played last time out due to issues at Coventry City with their pitch.

The Latics are winless in their three games. More importantly, they are also unbeaten with three draws in the bag.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Graham Smeaton

“Birmingham City don’t score a lot, or at least they haven’t so far this season with just three goals to their name. On the flip side, they don’t concede too many either, having had just had three scored against them.

“Wigan Athletic are a carbon copy in that respect. Leam Richardson’s side have scored and conceded just two goals in their opening three encounters on their return to the Championship.

“It is looking likely to be a tight affair, one where both defences could be key. I fancy Wigan to just nick this one.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1 – 2 Wigan Athletic

James Ray

“Richardson has made his Wigan Athletic side a tough one to crack since their return to the Championship, so their clash with the Blues might not be the easiest on the eye this weekend.

“However, it’s certainly a competitive fixture where both sides will be keen to pick up all three points. Eustace has surprised some in the early stages of his tenure and with the home backing, they could make a return to winning ways here.

“That said though, I can see Wigan taking at least one point back to the DW with them.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-0 Wigan Athletic