‘They could be punished’ – Stoke City v Sunderland prediction: The72

Sunderland travel to Stoke City for their second away game in the space of four days.

The Black Cats suffered defeat last time out against Sheffield United, but the Wearsiders showed great character to never give up and keep fighting. Sunderland have started the season well and the newly-promoted side look able to compete in this division.

The Potters have failed to finish above 14th in the league since their drop into the second-tier in 2018. Michael O’Neill’s side also showed fight in their midweek fixture against Middlesbrough and a late goal clawed back a point at the Britannia Stadium.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both teams will back their ability to win this one. The hosts are a settled Championship club and they do have the squad to push inside the top-half this season. However, both Stoke and Sunderland are suffering with a few injuries now and the latter are certainly struggling with a lack of squad depth.

“On the break, Sunderland could catch Stoke City out and their chances in this one may rest on the form of Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart. The Potters showed against Boro that they concede too many chances at times and they could be punished if the same happens again.

“If both teams were at full fitness, I’d probably back the visitors, but with their current injury list and Dan Neil missing through suspension, I can see the points being shared in this one.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Sunderland

James Ray

“Stoke City have to start picking up wins if they’re serious about making inroads on the top-end of the Championship this season. They’ve left people wanting more ever since their drop back to the second-tier and although there are promising signs, they’re yet to translate into results this season.

“Sunderland have proven leaky at the back this season so if the Potters’ attacking options are on-song, they should have the facilities to take all three points.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Sunderland