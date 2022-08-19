Sunderland in talks to sign defender after Burnley move falls through

Sunderland are in talks with Standard Liege defender Moussa Sissako, according to European reporter Loic Tanzi.

Sunderland look to be in the market for defensive additions after seeing both Dan Ballard and Carl Winchester pick up injuries.

And one potential defender on his way to Wearside is Sissako – the French-born centre-back was wanted by Burnley, and Tanzi says he had an offer form the Clarets but that they couldn’t reach an agreement.

Now though, Tanzi says that Sissako is in talks with Sunderland ahead of a potential move to the Stadium of Light, but that Sissako is also in talks with another overseas club.

Moussa Sissako (ex. PSG, aujourd’hui au Standard 🇧🇪) avait une offre de Burnley, mais le défenseur n’a pas trouvé d’accord avec le club anglais. Discussions en cours avec Sunderland et un autre club étranger #Mercato — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 19, 2022

Sissako, 21, began his career with PSG but never made a Ligue 1 appearance for the French giants. He joined Standard Liege in 2020 and has racked up 17 appearances for the club, having been capped by his national side Mali too.

He was linked with Burnley earlier in the window, but reports over his potential move to Turf Moor died down, and now he looks to be in contention to join Alex Neil’s Sunderland side.

A solid signing for Sunderland?

Sunderland look to be in need of any kind of defensive additions, and so Sissako’s arrival will prove useful.

Whilst he’s quite an inexperienced player both in terms of age and the amount of football he’s played so far in his career, he looks to be a promising talent and that makes him suitable for Sunderland’s newfound transfer philosphy under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

If the Black Cats can get this deal across the line soon then it will take some stress of Neil ahead of the September 1st deadline, with a defender signing looking paramount as it stands.

Sunderland travel to Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow.