Steve Bruce discusses West Brom’s striker situation as transfer deadline looms

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has revealed he is confident of securing another striker before the September 1st deadline.

The Baggies have had a tough start to the season, drawing three of their opening four and remaining winless as they prepare for their fifth outing. Bruce’s side have had a tough set of fixtures, but their most recent draw against Cardiff City has really started to mount pressure on Bruce’s side.

Bruce has experience at this level and he knows how to get a team promoted. West Brom have had a solid window and their squad is arguably stronger than it was last season, but an injury to star striker Daryl Dike means his side are lacking goals in the final third. The 22-year-old American has had torrid luck when it comes to injuries and he’s now facing a further stint on the sidelines.

Speaking to Express and Star on the striker situation, Bruce admitted his side need reinforcements, when asked if he would target another striker, he said:

“Yes. There isn’t a list. There isn’t a list, I wish there was.

“The easy thing is to bring in someone to just fill the numbers and that doesn’t improve us, and I won’t do that.