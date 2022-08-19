Report details Huddersfield Town’s updated stance on MLS star

Huddersfield Town are no longer pursuing a move for New York Red Bulls winger Lewis Morgan, according to Yorkshire Live.

Huddersfield Town had reportedly placed a bid of £750,000 for the 25-year-old earlier in the window, although nothing came to fruition.

Morgan has been in scintillating form in the MLS with New York Red Bulls so far this season, scoring 14 goals in 28 appearances, whilst also registering three assists during that time. So it is easy to see why he is a man in demand.

However, the Terriers won’t be a club looking to make a move for the Scotland international this summer according to Yorkshire Live. The report states that they had held interest in the player earlier in the transfer window but they will not be continuing their pursuit.

Tino Anjorin has arrived on loan from Chelsea, whilst Jack Rudoni has signed on a permanent deal from Wimbledon and so manager Danny Schofield is not prioritising another attacking midfielder such as Morgan.

With both Anjorin and Rudoni signing already, it doesn’t make sense for Huddersfield Town to pursue a move for another player in the same position. The priorities for the Terriers as things stand are up front and finding cover at centre-back.

Morgan has impressed this term and may have been a solid addition to the Huddersfield Town ranks had he signed. If their reported bid of £750,000 had been accepted this would have been a shrewd bit of business from Schofield’s side, but it wasn’t meant to be.

If New York Red Bulls were holding out for more, the Terriers wouldn’t have wanted to pay over the odds for the player and so moving to other targets makes sense, and it looks to be paying dividends if the first four games are anything to go by.