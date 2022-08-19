‘Progress looks like it’s being made’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Bristol City v Cardiff City

Bristol City host Cardiff City at Ashton Gate in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has had his say in his weekly predictions column.

Bristol City have been rather inconsistent in their first four games of the season, winning one, drawing another and losing two. Despite being one of the highest scorers in the division, scoring six goals so far, they have also conceded six during that time.

Nigel Pearson’s side will be looking for more consistency as the season progresses, especially if they are to build upon last season’s disappointing 17th placed finish and make a push for a place in the top six.

There have been contrasting fortunes for Cardiff City, who sit in sixth position as things stand. They have won twice, drawn once and lost once and Steve Morison will be hoping his side can maintain this momentum, starting with a victory away at Bristol City.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has given his input on how he thinks the game will play out, and has opted for a 1-1 draw.

“It may not have been entirely clear from Nigel Pearson’s post-match reaction, but Bristol City actually enjoyed a pretty decent first win of the season against Luton in midweek,” he said.

“Cardiff ground out a draw at West Brom on Wednesday night to continue their decent start. They aren’t scoring or conceding many, but progress looks like it’s being made. I’ll go for a draw in this one.”

Thoughts…

Bristol City have won one and lost one at Ashton Gate so far this season, whilst both of Cardiff City’s victories this season have come at home, losing one and drawing one away. With both sides not consistent in this respect, a draw looks to be a reasonable prediction from Prutton.

With the Robins’ strong record in front of goal but their poor defensive record, it is likely that there will be goals in the game and it is also likely that the points will be shared come Saturday afternoon.

A draw wouldn’t be a bad result for either side, especially this early in the season. The result would allow Cardiff to keep pace with the leading pack, whilst also pushing Bristol City in the right direction.