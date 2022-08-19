‘One or two’ – Alex Neil makes promising Sunderland transfer claim

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has revealed he is confident of bringing in some fresh faces before things get ‘hectic’ later on in the transfer window.

The Black Cats have had a pretty good start to life back in the Championship and despite their promotion just last season, they look more than able to compete with the majority of teams in this division. Their only defeat in the league has come against Sheffield United and given the fact the Wearsiders were reduced to ten-men, the display was promising.

Sunderland’s summer business has been quite good, albeit a little slow as of late. The Black Cats lack depth in their defence and midfield especially and these areas must be considered priorities ahead of the September 1st deadline.

After not having a positive update for a while, Neil has now revealed he’s confident of bringing in a couple of players in the near future. He told reporter James Hunter:

Alex Neil: I’m confident we’ll get one or two new signings in before the hectic part of the window. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) August 19, 2022

A careful strategy…

Sunderland’s recruitment team tend to be patient with their business and it does seem to pay off, but at times it leaves the squad thin which fans are now noticing once again.

The Championship season is a long one and having a good mix of experience and youth is usually the right way to get through it and some would argue the current Sunderland squad lack a bit of proven Championship quality. Corry Evans missed the midweek clash against Sheffield United and ultimately, without him, Sunderland didn’t look as strong in the middle and they never had control of the midfield.

This weekend’s clash against Stoke City is an easier game on paper, but with an even thinner squad due to Dan Neil’s suspension, it certainly won’t be smooth sailing.