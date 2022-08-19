New team joins Sunderland and Blackpool in chase for Manchester United prodigy

Sunderland and Blackpool were both mentioned as sides keen on Manchester United youngster Diallo earlier this Monday.

The Championship duo were said to be alongside Anderlecht, Sampdoria and Besiktas as sides keen on signing the young forward on loan. Now, a fresh report from Football Insider has revealed new interest in Diallo from France.

It is claimed that Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice are also interested in loaning Diallo in.

The report adds that clubs from England and abroad have made enquiries for the young Ivorian after Erik ten Hag’s decision to send Diallo out on loan again. It remains to be seen just what his preferred destination is, but it certainly seems Diallo is not short of options as he looks for a source of regular game time this summer.

Best off in the Championship?

The Championship has been a solid proving ground for young Premier League talents before, and Manchester United can certainly attest to that. They’ve entrusted plenty of second-tier sides with their top talents before and it’s proven beneficial for all parties.

James Garner with Nottingham Forest is the most recent example of that, so United could be best off sending Diallo to the Championship.

It would give the 20-year-old attacker the chance to play regular minutes at a competitive level for two clubs who have proven they can be trusted with loan players beforehand, so it will be interesting to see how Sunderland and Blackpool’s reported interest develops.

The Black Cats and the Tangerines could have a fight on their hands though with plenty of European clubs also keen.