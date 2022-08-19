Leyton Orient set sights on 22-year-old QPR man

QPR midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna is wanted on loan by Leyton Orient, it has been said by West London Sport.

QPR man Duke-McKenna has been on the fringes of the club’s first-team for some time now.

He looks a promising talent and has four first-team appearances to his name, but most of his game time has either come in the R’s youth ranks or out on loan. The Guyana international has spent time on loan with Hemel Hempstead and Torquay United before, and another temporary exit could be on the cards this summer.

As per West London Sport, Duke-McKenna is being lined up for another loan exit, with QPR making lower-league clubs aware of his situation.

It has piqued the interest of League Two side Leyton Orient, who already have one R’s starlet onboard in Charlie Kelman. 20-year-old Kelman has started three league games for the O’s already, netting the decisive goal as Richie Wellens’ side defeated Mansfield Town 1-0 last weekend.

The right time for an EFL test?

Duke-McKenna is now in the final year of his contract with QPR, so you get the feeling this season could be an important one.

He’s a youngster who has caught the eye before but at 22, first-team football will surely be his priority. If he isn’t going to get that at Loftus Road, a fresh start could be on the cards at the end of this season.

A chance to impress at Leyton Orient and prove himself in the EFL could be perfect for McKenna though, so it will be interesting to see if a deal can be struck with a new loan exit on the cards.