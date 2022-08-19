Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Latest on Newcastle United’s efforts to sign Watford’s Joao Pedro after hectic 24 hours

byGraham Smeaton
19 August 2022
2 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter yesterday, Newcastle United made a fresh attempt to land Watford star Joao Pedro.

Newcastle United had already seen an initial bid for the Brazilian rejected by Watford according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth.

However, reports had been circulating that the Magpies would be entering another bid for the 20-year-old. Fabrizio Romano’s news confirms that this is the case.

However, The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal reported soon afterwards that it was a renewed and improved bid that came to nothing.

Magpies serious overtures for Pedro

Since arriving in British football with Watford at Vicarage Road, the exciting Pedro has made an immediate impact in the first team.

He has featured for the Hornets 77 times across all competitions, scoring a total of 14 goals and adding five assists.

42 of these appearances have been in Championship competition and they have returned 10 goals and three assists.

This season has seen winger-cum-striker Pedro an ever-present for the Hornets, featuring in all four of Watford’s games. He has one goal to his name this term.

Such has been the impact that he’s had that eyes have been caught. Amongst those admirers are Newcastle United who look to be making serious overtures to land him.

Thoughts…

Whilst their pockets are not infinitely deep, Newcastle United are considered somewhat cash-rich after their takeover last season.

Coming in at £20million, and then being turned down by Watford shows a degree of seriousness from Newcastle United.

That serious approach has been doubled up on with the latest offer of £22million down and a further £3million in add-ons.

It’s an increase but it does not meet Watford’s valuation of the exciting 20-year-old. The Hornets see him as a £30million player, as per Romano’s tweet.

There is a £10million discrepancy between the Magpies’ latest offer and the fee that Watford wants. It’s a sizeable gap and it was one that didn’t test the Hornets’ resolve.

The danger, from a Watford perspective, is whether Newcastle United will be back in for another try – it is something that Leventhal has alluded to.

If the Tyneside outfit do come back in with a raised offer, it will be interesting to see if Watford show the same response.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Graham Smeaton
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Article

West Ham linked with surprise move for Burnley man

byLuke Phelps
19 August 2022
2 minute read
No comments
Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0