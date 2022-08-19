Fulham man undergoing Middlesbrough medical ahead of loan move

Reporter Pete O’Rourke says that a deal has been agreed and that the 21-year-old Brazilian is undergoing a medical.

Chris Wilder’s side are making a concerted push early on in their 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Muniz will join a Boro outfit that has been busy in the summer transfer window, having signed forwards Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe.

They have also brought in a raft of loan players such as Alex Mowatt, Zack Steffen and Ryan Giles.

Muniz set for move to The Riverside

Muniz has only been with Fulham since August 2021, joining the Cottagers from Brazilian Serie A side Flamengo.

In total, the young samba star has made 25 appearances for the London side – all these coming in last season’s Championship where they were promoted as champions.

He was overshadowed by the 43 goals of Serbian star Aleksandar Mitrovic, managing to score just five goals of his own.

O’Rourke says that the young striker started a medical on Thursday with a loan move to Teesside beckoning.

Thoughts…

Middlesbrough are currently sitting 20th in the Championship table after their opening four games.

They are winless, having lost one game and drawn the other three. They are out of the bottom three only by virtue of goal difference.

The Teessiders don’t have issues with scoring, they have seven goals across their opening for games and Muniz would add to this attacking firepower.

He’s got experience of not only scoring in the Championship but also in Brazil’s top-tier competition before he was snapped up by Fulham.

Whilst at Flamengo, Muniz scored four goals and registered an assist in 19 games for Flamengo.

Backed with a front foot forward, attacking style of play, he should be able to find the back of the net for Boro.