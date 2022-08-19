Fleetwood Town keen on Huddersfield Town man

Fleetwood Town are interested in signing Huddersfield Town forward Danny Grant on a season-long loan, according to The i.

Fleetwood Town have started the season with one win, two draws and a defeat in their opening four games and will be hoping for more consistency as the season progresses.

In order to achieve that feat and boost their chances of improving on their disappointing 20th placed finish last time out, manager Scott Brown is looking to the transfer market for new acquisitions. They have already brought in 10 players on permanent deals this summer, with two more arriving on loan.

Brown has identified Danny Grant as a potential target and the Cod Army are interested in a loan deal for the 22-year-old according to The i.

The winger has struggled for game time in the first-team fold at Huddersfield Town and is yet to make an appearance for the Terriers since signing last year. However, his time at the John Smith’s Stadium has been marred by injury after successive hamstring injuries.

The report also states that there is interest from elsewhere, although Fleetwood Town are believed to be ‘at the head of the queue’.

A move that makes sense for all parties…

If Fleetwood Town can get a deal over the line for Grant, it would be a solid addition to their ranks. He would likely come straight into the first-team fold and would improve on what is already at Brown’s disposal.

With the winger down the pecking order at Huddersfield Town and having made his way back to fitness after bad injuries, Grant needs to be getting regular minutes out on the pitch and so a loan deal away from his current club looks to be a move that suits all parties.

However, his fitness and injury problems over the past year may be an issue. Yet, if they can keep him fit, Fleetwood Town would have acquired a player who is highly regarded with bags of potential, and if he can fulfil some of that potential at Highbury, they will have a real player on their hands.