‘Could nick a win here’ – QPR v Rotherham United prediction: The72

QPR welcome Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

The home side R’s have had a mixed bag of results over the opening four games of their 2022/23 Championship campaign. They sit 16th in the table, with four points from a win and a draw.

Those points are sandwiched by two losses, including one last time out where they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Blackpool.

South Yorkshire side Rotherham enter the game on the back of a hard-fought, 0-0 draw against Preston North End.

It will be an interesting affair between a misfiring QPR side and an unbeaten Millers outfit.

Ahead of the match-up, a number of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Graham Smeaton

“QPR haven’t had the most solid start to their 2022/23 Championship campaign, and although they aren’t usually the quickest out of the blocks, there’s still plenty of time for them to pick up the pace.

“The R’s do score goals, they have hit the back of the net five times this season. The problem is, they also concede goals and have let six in across their opening quartet of games.

“Rotherham hit Reading for four last time they travelled south. Paul Warne’s side are also unbeaten and have conceded just one goal. They look like a more solid Championship outfit this time around.”

Score prediction: QPR 1 – 3 Rotherham United

James Ray

“I’ll be honest, Rotherham have surprised me since their promotion. Solid draws against Preston and Swansea make for good reading, while a thumping win against Reading showed exactly what they’re capable of going forward.

“A trip to QPR presents a tough test though, despite the R’s inconsistent start to the new campaign. They need to pounce this weekend and get three points on the board against a side they should get the better of.

“However, with the Millers’ defence looking solid and QPR’s striking options failing to inspire, Warne’s men could nick a win here.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-2 Rotherham United