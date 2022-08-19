Charlton Athletic ace rejects move to London club, now set to join League One rivals

Charlton Athletic man Gilbey has been a regular for the Addicks since his arrival from MK Dons two years ago.

However, he looks to have fallen down the ranks under Ben Garner. His sole outing this season has come in the Carabao Cup win over QPR after being left out of the last three League One matchday squads.

Amid his omission, Gilbey has been linked with a move away from The Valley. Both Lincoln City and Leyton Orient have been mentioned as interested parties and now, it seems a winner has emerged in the race for his signature.

As per D3D4 Football, the Charlton Athletic midfielder has turned down Leyton Orient and is instead set to stay in League One with the Imps.

A good move for all?

A proposed move to Lincoln City would allow Gilbey to keep playing in League One, a level he has shown he is more than capable of playing at on his day despite his drop down the ranks under Garner.

It will allow him to play regular football in a competitive midfield too.

The Imps have some solid central midfield options in the form of Teddy Bishop, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Lasse Sorensen and Max Sanders so it will be hoped the competition can help bring the best out of Gilbey and the players already on the books at Sincil Bank.

His experience at this level should make him a valuable addition for Mark Kennedy and co as he bids to make his mark on proceedings at Lincoln City.