Bradford City sign young Wolves prospect on loan, says reporter

According to trusted local reporter Stuart Raynor on Twitter, Bradford City have moved quickly to snap up Wolves’ young stopper Joe O’Shaughnessy.

BREAKING: #bcafc have signed another goalkeeper as back-up – towering teen Joe O'Shaughnessy on season loan from Wolves … The 19-year-old stands 6ft 6in tall – up with Colin Doyle. Big lad! pic.twitter.com/yHttGSnI9N — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) August 19, 2022

Under Mark Hughes, Bradford City have had a mixed start to their 2022/23 League Two campaign.

The Bantams currently sit 14th in the table after just four games, the West Yorkshire side coming off the back of a 1-0 loss away to Colchester United.

Hughes has been rebuilding City in his own image and there have been a number of changes through the doors of the club.

The latest of these is now Wolves’ young stopper O’Shaughnessy who joins on loan for the season.

O’Shaughnessy joins on loan

Warrington-born, 19-year-old O’Shaughnessy moves back to his native North, albeit it on a season-long loan deal.

The youngster’s football journey started at Wrexham before he was then snapped up by Burnley and their youth set-up at Turf Moor.

A move to his current club Wolves came around in July 2019, with him moving from their Under-18s to the Under-21s in 2021.

The youngster spent a half-season on loan from Wolves at Hednesford Town from January 2022 to May 2022.

Teenager O’Shaughnessy leaves the Black Country for West Yorkshire and he will be looking for experience through exposure to the first team.

Thoughts…

It looks like an ‘experience move’ for Joe O’Shaughnessy does this move to Bradford City.

The Bantams have Harry Lewis as their number 1 this season, the 24-year-old summer arrival from Southampton has featured in all four games so far this campaign.

It’s an ideal move for the youngster who will get to gain match experience as a member of a set, first-team squad.

Right now, it’s too early to say whether he’ll be considered for this weekend’s trip to Hartlepool.