Blackpool hold talks with two free agents, manager confirms

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has told Lancs Live that he has held talks with two free agents as he looks to secure more signings before the window closes.

Blackpool have already brought in three new players on permanent deals, with a further four players arriving on loan for the season. Appleton has used his connections well so far, with all four loanees signing from established Premier League clubs.

The Seasiders are hoping to strengthen their squad further before the transfer deadline at the start of next month, and are looking into all available markets to address their concerns.

Speaking to Lancs Live, the Blackpool boss confirmed that he is eyeing deals in the free agent market and has met with two players already.

“I was meeting a couple of players so it’s all part of the process,” he said when asked about potential new signings.

“Free agents I’m not that daft, obviously there’s a lot of players out there who are still looking for a football club but the reality is that the fact we’ve not got a particularly big budget for the league that we’re in, you’ve got to work that little bit harder and show the willingness to bring them to the football club.

“If they’ve got the same type of willingness then obviously it’s something that could happen but I’m not daft, I know that there’s a lot of good players out there still available – but there’s a lot of football clubs who will be an attraction to them.”

The players remain unnamed as things stand, but Appleton knows what sort of players and what sort of characters his side needs out on the pitch and in the dressing room, and so should be additions which will strengthen their squad.

As Appleton says, they aren’t a club with a huge budget and so they need to be looking at all available options and utilise the market in the best way they can. Looking at free agents allows clubs to find experienced players whilst also not having to pay out a transfer fee and so they are certainly using this market to their advantage.

It’s a positive update as it shows Blackpool are still actively pursuing targets and looking for improvements in key areas of the pitch. Two midfielders Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini have recently picked up injuries and so they may be dipping into the free agent market to address this problem position.

The Seasiders have started the season well, sitting in ninth position after four games played. Their solid transfer window so far is undoubtedly a factor, and if they can get a couple more additions in this would seriously boost their chances of making a push for the top six.