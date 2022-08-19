Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers travel to Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers head to South Yorkshire tomorrow where they’ll look to avenge a 3-0 loss at Reading in midweek.

It brought an end to Rovers’ perfect start to the season, but Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side remain at the top of the Championship table ahead of this next round of fixtures.

Sheffield United meanwhile sit in 4th and have looked strong so far this season, having beaten Sunderland 2-1 in midweek.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Tomasson has a few injuries to contend with right now.

Defender Scott Wharton is sidelined until at least next month with a calf injury, with Hayden Carter not expected back for a couple of weeks with a hamstring issue.

Youngster Sam Barnes is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Other than that, Blackburn Rovers seem to have a fully-fit squad.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Pickering

Ayala

Phillips

Brittain

Buckley

Travis

Hedges

Szmodics

Dolan

Brereton Diaz

Despite the midweek thumping at Reading, Tomasson could name a largely unchanged side with a few rotational options available to him.

One such change could be Ryan Hedges returning to the side, allowing Brereton Diaz to run the attacking line on his own.

Ashley Phillips was brought off at the death v Reading, and having played so much football recently he could be rested, but Tomasson has no other options in the middle and so Phillips might have to play.

Tomorrow’s game at Bramall Lane kicks off at 3pm.