‘A good win’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton issues prediction for Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has given his prediction ahead of the game.

Sheffield United have arguably one of the strongest squads in the league and Paul Heckingbottom’s side have started well, sitting 4th after four games. The Blades’ only defeat came on the opening day of the season and their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Sunderland.

Blackburn Rovers have had a near-perfect start to the season. They’ve won three out of four games under Jon Dahl Tomasson, beating the likes of QPR and West Brom along the way. But last time out, they fell to a hefty loss to Reading, a result that left many surprised.

Now, writing in his weekly predictions column, Sky Sports’ Prutton has backed Sheffield United to secure all three points with a 2-1 win over Tomasson’s side. He said:

“It was a good win from Sheffield United against Sunderland in midweek, although they did benefit somewhat from the red card early in the first half. They are continuing to build some momentum under Paul Heckingbottom.

“Not many would have seen Blackburn’s defeat at Reading coming, especially the manner of it, after the way they had started the season. But that does just sum up the Championship. Home win here for me.”

Thoughts…

This one could go either way and, ultimately, it’s a battle between two promotion hopefuls who have had strong starts to the season.

The Blades will take confidence from their form since the opening day and with top players like Sander Berge hitting a peak, they could be a huge force to contend with this campaign.

Rovers need to ensure their heads don’t drop after an anomaly defeat midweek to Reading. Confidence will play a huge part in this one and going off recent results, Heckingbottom’s side will probably carry more of it, especially in front of the Bramall Lane faithful.

The game kicks off at 15:00pm on Saturday afternoon.