WhoScored’s top 5 performers in last night’s game between Stoke City and Middlesbrough

Stoke City and Middlesbrough shared the points yesterday evening, after a 2-2 draw at the Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City went a goal up through a quick counter-attack, which was finished off by Jacob Brown. But the visitors pegged back the hosts through a well worked move down the right hand-side. Isaiah Jones picked out Duncan Watmore and his deft flick over Josef Bursik in the Stoke City goal brought Middlesbrough level before the break.

The second-half saw Boro dominate proceedings, creating chance after chance, and their pressure paid off in the 63rd minute when Ryan Giles’ cross from the left was put into the net by a combination of Watmore and Potters defender Phil Jagielka.

But although Chris Wilder’s side could and perhaps should have came away with all three points at the Bet365 Stadium, Stoke City substitute D’Margio Wright-Phillips grabbed an equaliser in second-half stoppage time, as he ghosted between two Boro defenders to head home.

Here we look at the top five performers according to WhoScored…

Marc Bola (Middlesbrough) – WhoScored rating 6.99

Bola was selected ahead of Dael Fry at centre-back and proved his worth with a commanding performance. He would often bring the ball out from the back and even had a couple of chances to score.

But it wasn’t just his attacking play which impressed, with the defender also providing the joint-highest interceptions for the away side and the most clearances with four.

Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) – WhoScored rating 7.02

Gayle grabbed the assist for Brown’s opener and could have had one of his own had his header not been ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.

The striker, who was linked to Boro earlier in the summer, showed why he was a man in demand, proving a nuisance for the opposition backline all game, with several runs in behind.

Josef Bursik (Stoke City) – WhoScored rating 7.02

Although Wright-Phillips grabbed the equaliser, the Potters can also have Bursik to thank for making sure the points were shared.

The goalkeeper was impressive between the sticks on Wednesday evening and made three saves and well and truly kept Stoke City in the game.

Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) – WhoScored rating 7.28

May be unlucky not to have been credited with a second goal by some news outlets, but he deserves his spot in the top five performers regardless.

He ran tirelessly for the 71 minutes he was on the pitch, often running into channels, pressing from the front and harrying defenders. He scored a brilliant equaliser and puts himself in Wilder’s thinking for the weekend despite Chuba Akpom’s return from injury.

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) – WhoScored rating 7.61

Given Man of the Match by WhoScored, the right wing-back continued his fine form this season. He had three shots, an 80% pass accuracy, a joint match high of three dribbles and assisted Watmore to make the scores level at 1-1.

Jones has a goal and two assists in four games so far and is continuing on from where he left off last season. His performance against Stoke City was exceptional and he is showing why he is one of the first names on the teamsheet each week.