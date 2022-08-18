Warne shares Rotherham United team news ahead of QPR test

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s trip to QPR in the Championship this weekend.

Rotherham United head to QPR in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Millers go into this weekend in 10th place of the table after a strong start to the campaign, with Warne’s men having claimed five points from their opening three games, conceding just one goal in the process.

Speaking to the club ahead of this weekend’s game, Warne gave this injury update on his side:

“We’ve no issues at all which is really nice because, in fairness, in pre-season everything seemed to be an issue.

“Once you start getting games under your belt you sort of get more resilient.

“After five or six games they start getting that matchday fitness back which is good for everybody.

“We got through Preston okay, we’ve obviously got this one and then we can make some changes for the Morecambe game.”

Meanwhile, Tom Eaves remains sidelined and awaits his Rotherham United debut after joining this summer.

Warne said of the striker:

“He was in full training on Monday but I just don’t think that is enough. He’ll train again tomorrow, I’ll have a look at him and I’ll put him in the travelling pack.”

Eaves, 30, joined Rotherham United on a free transfer this summer. He featured 30 times for Hull City in the Championship last season, scoring five goals and assisting three.

Elsewhere, the Millers look to have bolstered effectively in the summer, with Warne’s new signings slotting into the side nicely to ensure they made a strong start to the new season.

QPR test…

Rotherham United will certainly need a fully-fit squad to take anything from QPR this weekend.

The R’s have started the season inconsistently under new manager Michael Beale, claiming four points from their opening four fixtures, and conceding six goals in the process.

On Tuesday night, QPR lost 1-0 at home to Blackpool, and so Warne and Rotherham United will know that they’re beatable, but they’ll also know that QPR will be out for vengeance on Saturday.

It’s bound to be an exciting game between two sides capable of winning games in the Championship – kick off is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.